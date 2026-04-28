Current Lineup For WWE Backlash 2026

WWE has announced the lineup for the 2026 Backlash premium live event (PLE), scheduled for next month.

In the main event, WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns will defend his title against “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu.

Additionally, The Vision’s “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker will face “The Visionary” Seth “Freakin” Rollins in a singles match. In another anticipated match, “The Empress of Tomorrow” Asuka will take on “The Genius of the Sky” IYO SKY in singles action.

WWE Backlash 2026 will take place on Saturday, May 9th, at the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida. The event will air on ESPN Unlimited in the US and on Netflix internationally.