WWE Night Of Champions 2026 Plans Addressed Amid Safety Concerns

WWE has confirmed that Night of Champions 2026 is scheduled for Saturday, June 27th, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as reported by PWMania.com. Currently, the Middle East is experiencing heightened tensions due to the ongoing conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran.

According to POST Wrestling, WWE President Nick Khan addressed this issue during a recent internal town hall meeting with staff. He stated, based on audio from the meeting, that only the Night of Champions event will be held in Saudi Arabia, and that there will be no episodes of RAW or SmackDown in the country. Khan emphasized that WWE will only proceed with the event if it is safe and permissible to do so.

Khan said, “We’re only going if it’s safe or if we’re allowed there. We are monitoring the situation there with our internal heads of security and our government affairs folks externally. If U.S. citizens are allowed in at this moment in time, it is declared and deemed safe, we’ll all be going there.”

On Saudi Arabia wanting WWE to return:

“Saudi is deeply desirous of getting WWE back there and getting events restarted, especially those that come from the United States.”

On running WrestleMania in Las Vegas again:

“That was ultimately my decision. Maybe we don’t do that one again in terms of back-to-back, but ultimately it ended up being a successful event.”

On their plans for the 2028 iteration:

“Wait until you hear the announcement on where we’re going to be for WrestleMania in 2028.”