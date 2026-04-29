Kairi Sane Breaks Silence After WWE Release

As PWMania.com previously reported, Kairi Sane, who was among those released by WWE on Friday, expressed her desire to return to Japan. She has already returned to her home country following the announcement of her departure.

Sane recently took to her Twitter (X) account to address her exit from the company.

Sane wrote, “What I can say is I know there’s been a lot of speculation, but I truly love this work, my teammates, and my fans.

I’ve never walked away, and I’ve given my all in everything I do.

I hope you’re all doing well ❤️”

Sane was released alongside Aleister Black, Zelina Vega, the Motor City Machine Guns, the Wyatt Six, and more. She was involved in the feud between Asuka and IYO SKY on WWE television until her release. During a segment on Monday’s RAW, fans chanted “We Want Kairi” when Asuka attacked SKY.