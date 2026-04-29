Dakota Kai Explains Origin Of Her Ring Name

Former WWE star Dakota Kai, also known as Charlie, appeared on “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” to discuss topics including what inspired her to pursue a career in wrestling.

Kai said, “Yeah, I know, those are our guys. So I watched wrestling with my brother from a very young age, and he was the one that got me into it, because he would sit down and watch Friday night SmackDown and whatever, and I would always be sitting there, like, when is this over? Can I change the channel, please? But it wasn’t until I actually sat down and started watching the storylines. I kind of got into it a little bit later than a lot of people my age. I didn’t watch the Attitude Era or anything like that. I got into it around 2004.”

On the storyline that got her into wrestling:

“I think it was Stone Cold. Maybe I remember Stone Cold and The Rock, but I don’t know if that was before then, and I was still, like, in this mindset of wrestling? I don’t want to watch this! Put on Full House or something.”

On the origin of her “Dakota Kai” name:

“I wanted something Tom-boyish, I guess, for the first name. There’s not many boy Dakotas, but there are a few. I wanted something like that. And then Kai is obviously Pacifica. So I wanted to tie in my Samoan roots with that. That was the first name that I kind of pitched to them, and then it was the one that they greenlit. So I was happy about that. And then it just sounded cool. I wanted a last name and a first name. Right now, I’ve just got one name.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)