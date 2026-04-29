Update On WWE Creative Control And Leadership Roles

Recently, PWMania.com reported that TKO’s President and COO, Mark Shapiro, attracted attention with his remarks during a class at the University of Alabama, where he stated that TKO has full control over WWE’s creative product.

In the latest edition of the Fightful Select Answers Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp addressed a fan’s question about TKO’s creative control over WWE and Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE’s Chief Creative Officer. Sapp noted that TKO indeed has full creative control over WWE “if they want to,” while Triple H manages day-to-day and week-to-week creative decisions. He mentioned that if TKO has specific creative directives, they will be implemented, particularly around WrestleMania.

Sapp acknowledged that many unexpected creative developments in WWE have stemmed from TKO’s instructions, but emphasized that Triple H is still in charge of the creative process. He pointed out that Triple H aims to establish himself as indispensable, as evidenced by his prominent role on WWE programming.

It was previously reported that the reveal of Pat McAfee as Randy Orton’s mystery caller before WrestleMania 42 was a decision made by TKO CEO Ari Emanuel. However, McAfee “opted out” of continuing the storyline due to significant backlash and criticism. There were also rumors that Cody Rhodes was set to team up with music star Jelly Roll against Randy Orton and McAfee at WrestleMania.

In recent promos, Rhodes has referenced “outside forces” influencing the WWE product. After McAfee was unveiled as the mystery caller, Rhodes claimed that McAfee and everyone connected to him could “kiss my a**.” He added, “Oh no, is that too far? What are you going to do, fire me? It sure worked out for you last time.” These lines seem to allude to Emanuel’s role as McAfee’s agent.