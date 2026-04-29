Backstage Update On Stephanie Vaquer’s Injury Status

WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and the Judgment Day assaulted former champion Stephanie Vaquer during Monday’s episode of RAW. Later in the broadcast, Michael Cole announced that Vaquer suffered a second-degree AC shoulder sprain and would be out of action for a while.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, the angle involving Vaquer’s beatdown was created because she is likely injured and will be sidelined for the time being.

Meltzer also noted that Morgan and Vaquer were originally scheduled to face each other at WWE Backlash next month, but Vaquer’s injury is preventing that rematch. The exact nature and severity of Vaquer’s injury are still unknown, as well as when she will return to WWE programming.

Currently, Morgan has no match or opponent scheduled for WWE Backlash 2026. The premium live event is set for Saturday, May 9, and will take place at the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida. The show will air live on the ESPN App in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.