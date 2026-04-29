Nick Hogan Addresses Possible Wrestling Future

Nick Hogan, the son of the legendary WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, appeared on an episode of the 83 Weeks podcast where he discussed various topics, including the potential of competing in the ring.

Nick Hogan said, “Oh my goodness, you never know. I bounced around here and there and knock the ring rust off every now and again. I’ve been attracted to it my whole life. So, I will say I’m in pretty darn good shape right now and it’s not unfamiliar territory. So, if the time ever comes or if the opportunity ever presents itself, I would absolutely welcome that.”

On the point of the recent Netflix docuseries about Hulk Hogan:

“That was the point of this project was for people to understand how dynamic of a person he is. And I say that a lot, you know, the character was dynamic. He was a good guy, he was a bad guy. And there’s all these different nuances to the character. But as a person, you know, he was equally as dynamic, if not more. He was, you know, he was everything that you see as Hulk Hogan, but he was also a terrific human being. And he was so good with people, and he took time with everybody that wanted to talk to him. And he spent so much time putting goodwill into the community. And he did so many things for children with illnesses and the Boys and Girls Club. And I think that he really pulled back the curtain on a lot of that part of him for this documentary.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)