Royce Keys Explains Meaning Behind His Ring Name

WWE star Royce Keys appeared on “UnSeen” with Joey Karni to discuss various topics, including the meaning behind his ring name.

Keys said, “Uh so it’s already out there. So Royce is my middle son’s name. So that’s my tribute to him and Keys. You know it’s part of my mom’s late mother’s last name. So put the two together you know it’s motivating to me you know you can’t really f up when you got two people you love and care about you know using their name paying homage to them. So that’s what the name is.”

On the transition to WWE:

“The change has been wild, ever since I got here, it’s been go go go go go ever since the Rumble. So, um, I’ve I’ve been grinding. You know, there’s, you know, it’s been out there doing dark matches. There’s more matches I’ve done that haven’t been out there. And it’s just getting ready for this process, getting ready for that debut, getting accustomed to everything. So, it’s a grind, man. Like, ever since the Rumble, man, it was nonstop for me.”

On what it meant for him to compete in the Royal Rumble:

“It just meant a lot, you know, just thinking about the names that came before you, you know, and, you know, living up to expectations. So, and while doing that, you got to create your own path. So, I did that. I mean, I made an impact in the rumble. So, you know, it’s it’s in history now. So, now we move forward and progress and, you know, take everything I want, of course.”

On having him debut on the main roster instead of NXT:

“No, I just, you know, they the plan was laid out, and I execute anything they lay out.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)