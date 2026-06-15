Trick Williams Reveals Three WWE Dream Opponents

WWE United States Champion Trick Williams spoke with SneakerReporter about various topics, including his top dream matches in the company.

Williams said, “There’s three of them. There’s three of them that I want. I know you have one. I got three of them. First, I’m going go with Gunther, because I feel like he’s the best heel in the game today. Gunther is special, man. I love the way he works, love the way he moves. The General, you know> I just think he’s dope. Booker T, of course. The honor would be to be maybe possibly his last match, you know what I’m saying? I just think that would be amazing. I would love to work against Booker T, man. It’d be great. And thirdly, the Tribal Chief, the real one. Roman Reigns. I believe that he’s the most overall complete superstar in the game today. And you know, that’s where I want to be. I want to be the best in the game, so I need to go against the best and that’s the match that I want.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)