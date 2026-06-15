Trick Williams Reveals His Mount Rushmore Of Pro Wrestling

WWE United States Champion Trick Williams spoke with SneakerReporter about various topics, including his Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling.

Williams said, “My Mount Rushmore or wrestling. That’s four of them? I’m gonna go Rock, Stone Cold, Booker T, [and] Razor Ramon.”

On what Razor Ramon meant to him:

“Just so cool, man. A guy who — he didn’t beg for cheers, he didn’t beg for acceptance. He just walked out in his skin. ‘When I hop out, you can hop in,’ you know what I mean? He just owned every single moment. I just thought he was the coolest dude out there. So yeah, Razor Ramon, he’s definitely in mine. Because you know, I like I like to watch his film and watch the way that he approached certain situations and scenarios. And he’s a bad guy, man.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)