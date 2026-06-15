Liv Morgan Interested In Landing Major Horror Movie Role

WWE Women’s World Champion and member of Judgment Day, Liv Morgan, recently appeared on The Early Bird Special.

During her interview, she discussed various topics, including her interest in taking a larger role in a horror film.

Morgan said, “I feel like that is definitely in the future for me. I’d love to, we’ll see. We’ll see if it happens or not, but that’s definitely something I’d be interested in and hopefully able to partake in.”

On her “Pop Star Boot Camp” for her music video:

“Yeah, just choreography for hours a day, every single day. Rehearsals, wardrobe fittings, the microphone fitting, how to work with the microphones. Just tons of things that I feel like typically someone would do getting ready for a live performance. It just felt very pop star, felt very Britney Spears. It was iconic to live through. Never thought I’d do anything like that, but very much in a space and season of just doing things, just trying things.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)