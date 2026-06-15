Chavo Guerrero Addresses Potential WWE Or AAA In-Ring Return

Chavo Guerrero, a legend in pro wrestling and Lucha libre, appeared on the Gabby AF podcast to discuss various topics, including the possibility of returning to in-ring competition for WWE or AAA.

Guerrero said, “You know what? Guerreros never retire. We never really stop wrestling. We always just we always keep it going. It’s just who we are. It’s just in our DNA, you know. So, my last, you know, kind of big match was that TNA show. I don’t know if you saw that one in El Paso, and that was awesome. It was great. I felt really good in the ring. I was in the ring with some really great guys in my hometown of El Paso. So, that was really — I really, really liked it. You never know. I never say never because it’s just a phone call, and you think, I’m never going to do this again. All of a sudden, you get a call going, ‘Well, I guess I’m doing it again.’”

On if Rey Mysterio called him tomorrow to set up a match:

“I tell you what, Rey and I — He knows me so well. Right now, tomorrow — No, give me five days to get into cardio shape. We will tear the place down. That’s just how well we know each other. We’ve done it everywhere.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)