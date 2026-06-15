Teddy Long Reveals What Vince McMahon Told Him During Their First Meeting

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long appeared on TMZ’s Inside the Ring to discuss various topics, including the current WWE product.

Long said, “Well, I still have a deal with them. You know, I have the Legends deal. So, I still watch their product. I’ll go to TV every — if they call me and they want me to do something, but I don’t think that’ll be happening. But anyway like I said, I’m still part of that company, and I’m just hoping and praying that it gets a little better than what it is. I got to tell you — I don’t watch a lot of it now, but I do watch it. And sometimes I see things that kind of turn me off. I’m like, ‘Well, that’s good.’ And then I look up and they’re done with it, so you didn’t accomplish anything. So, it’s just not like the Attitude Era, you know, and that’s a part of that’s what I came up in.”

On working with Vince McMahon:

“Like I said, I’ve been in this over 40-some years. I started with the people that invented this. So I had a chance, and I was blessed by God to work closely with Vince. When Vince McMahon discovered me, he told me to my face. He said, ‘Teddy Long, they wasted you down south.’ And the next thing he told me to my face was, ‘Teddy Long, I can’t believe I’ve had you right here under my nose all this time.’ Those were words that came out of his mouth.”

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(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)