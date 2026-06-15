Danhausen Makes New Demands Following Knicks Title Win

As previously reported by PWMania.com, the New York Knicks secured their first championship title since 1973 by defeating the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 in Game Five of the NBA Finals this past Saturday night.

WWE star Danhausen claims that he played a crucial role in the Knicks’ victory by lifting a curse he had placed on the team back in May. The Very Nice, Very Evil WWE star shared a video on his official Twitter (X) account, outlining a new set of gift demands and attributing the Knicks’ success to his involvement.

Danhausen said, “Yes, we did it!. Danhausen is the King of New York now. Ooh yes, we’ll get a statue of Danhausen, and a mural of Danhausen, and Danhausen on the side of Times Square, the side of Madison Square Garden. But of course, congratulations to the Knickshausens, because you did all the work. It’s a team effort. Danhausen uncursed you. He cursed a couple of your opponents, which he really didn’t have to do, he just wanted to get a little extra human money on the side there. Extort the billionaire Stephen A Smith. But nevertheless, we get it. And now the mayor has to give Danhausen a parade of his own and a statue or whatever I said. I don’t know, some big balloon animal floating in between Snoopy and Garfield. We can have Danhausen Day, we can have the Knicks Day, and we can celebrate that you are the NBA 2026 Champions. And you are — uncursed!”

According to a recent report, WWE had significant plans for Danhausen, with the Knicks projected to become the 2026 NBA Champions.