Thursday, April 30, 2026
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WWE Faces Backlash Over AI Use In NXT Segment

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE NXT
WWE NXT

TKO President Mark Shapiro recently announced that WWE and Triple H prioritize the use of AI to enhance efficiency and productivity. This decision has sparked backlash from fans on social media.

The criticism intensified during Tuesday’s episode of NXT, which featured a vignette in which ZARIA recapped her rivalry with Sol Ruca. The former friends concluded their feud on the NXT Revenge Week 2 special in a brutal Last Woman Standing Match, where ZARIA emerged victorious after throwing Ruca off the top of the stage and through a table.

Viewers quickly noticed the unnatural textures, awkward facial details, and odd transitions typical of AI-generated content. Many fans voiced their displeasure, accusing WWE of “shoving AI” in their faces.

This is not the first time WWE has used AI for vignettes; the company previously employed it to highlight the character OG El Grande Americano during his introduction last summer.

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