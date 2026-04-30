John Cena Reacts To Will Kroos’ WWE NXT Debut

PWMania.com previously reported that Will Kroos made a significant debut on Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT. After EVIL made his entrance and confronted NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo, D’Angelo was attacked by Tavion Heights and Kroos.

WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena reacted to Kroos’s NXT debut on his Twitter (X) account.

Cena wrote, “HE’S BIG…. HE’S BAD…. HE’LL BODYSLAM YOUR DAD!!! 🔥🔥🔥”

Cena’s remarks reflect the fan chant for Kroos during his indie appearances. It’s clear that Cena was impressed with Kroos’ debut. Throughout his career, Kroos has competed in several promotions, including Pro Wrestling NOAH, Revolution Pro Wrestling, and PROGRESS Wrestling, among others, in recent years.