Backstage Update On WWE Releasing Kairi Sane

PWMania.com previously reported that Kairi Sane was among those released by WWE on Friday as part of their latest roster cuts. This news was especially surprising since Sane was involved in an ongoing major storyline with IYO SKY and Asuka, and she had just competed on last week’s episode of RAW.

During Monday’s RAW, fans chanted “We Want Kairi” in protest of her departure. The hashtag “#WeWantKairi” even trended on X following the announcement of her release.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Sane had hinted at wanting to move back to Japan, and after her release, she indeed returned to her home country.

Meltzer and co-host Bryan Alvarez questioned why Sane didn’t stay longer to wrap up her storyline with SKY and Asuka. Both former stablemates are scheduled to compete in a singles match at WWE Backlash next month.

There is currently no information explaining why Sane was unable to remain in the U.S. longer to properly conclude her storyline or to find a better way for her to exit WWE programming.

Sane had previously left WWE in December 2021 after her contract expired, becoming an ambassador for the promotion overseas. However, she made her in-ring return to WWE about two years later in November 2023 at Crown Jewel and joined Damage CTRL.