Thursday, April 30, 2026
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Update On WWE RAW Arena Heat Situation

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE RAW
WWE RAW

According to KGNS News, District 5 Council Member Ruben Gutierrez, who represents the area where WWE RAW took place this past Monday, explained that the heating issues at the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas, were due to a power outage that occurred in the afternoon before the event.

The report noted that although power was eventually restored, the preparations for RAW, which began at 4 PM, did not allow sufficient time for the arena to cool down. Fire and pyrotechnics were taking place inside the venue, which contributed to the rising temperatures.

Once the doors opened at 5:30 PM, over 8,000 people had already entered, but the air conditioning system struggled to keep up with the heat generated by the crowd and the indoor fireworks.

Despite the discomfort experienced by fans, the Laredo Fire Department reported no illnesses or injuries from the event.

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