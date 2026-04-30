Early Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE Backlash 2026

WWE is set to hold its 2026 Backlash premium live event (PLE) on Saturday, May 9, at the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Early betting odds have been released for three key matches: the World Heavyweight Championship Match and two significant singles matches.

Roman Reigns is favored to defeat Jacob Fatu and retain his World Heavyweight Championship. Additionally, Bron Breakker is expected to win against Seth Rollins in a singles match. In another singles match, IYO SKY is favored to defeat Asuka.

You can check out the early betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match

“The OTC” Roman Reigns (c) -3000 vs. “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu +900

Note: Current odds imply a 96.8% probability that Reigns retains the belt.

Singles Match

The Vision’s “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker -140 vs. “The Visionary” Seth “Freakin” Rollins +100

Note: Current odds imply a 58.3% probability that Breakker wins the match.

Singles Match

“The Genius of the Sky” IYO SKY -400 vs. “The Empress of Tomorrow” Asuka +250

Note: Current odds imply an 80% probability that Sky wins the match.