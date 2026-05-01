911 Audio Surfaces Following Alleged CM Punk Incident

A fan has come forward alleging that CM Punk physically assaulted him during WrestleMania 42 weekend at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, with 911 audio from the April 20 incident obtained by TMZ.

The audio reportedly involves a separate individual from the fan seen in previously circulated footage, where Punk knocked a phone out of a man’s hand after the individual followed Bayley and AJ Lee into an elevator area.

In the newly released recording, a Spanish-speaking caller — assisted by a translator — identified Punk as the aggressor and claimed he was shoved in the chest while attempting to get close for an autograph. The caller described the incident as a violent encounter, though that specific wording was not reflected in the interpreter’s translation during the call. He also provided a physical description of Punk, stating that he appeared visibly angry at the time.

Officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the disturbance and spoke with all parties involved. No report was ultimately filed, and Punk was not detained.

The allegation comes amid broader concerns raised by talent regarding security during WrestleMania weekend. Several WWE figures described the hotel environment as lacking proper controls, with fans reportedly having unrestricted access to common areas such as lobbies and elevator banks.

Booker T stated that a fan filmed him inside a bathroom, while Sean Waltman claimed he was physically assaulted and had a camera pushed into his face. Damian Priest was also said to have intervened to help a female talent navigate through a group of fans.

According to Fightful, the situation was widely discussed backstage, with talent across multiple locker rooms expressing concern and calling for improved security measures at future major events.

As of now, no formal charges have been filed in relation to the incident.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates.