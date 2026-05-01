Backstage Update On Aleister Black Possibly Returning To AEW

As previously reported by PWMania.com, Aleister Black and his wife, Zelina Vega, were among the talents affected by the recent cuts.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, sources within AEW do not expect Black to return to the company any time soon. However, Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp said the relationship between AEW and Black is not considered irreparably damaged.

Black competed in AEW from 2021 to 2024 under the name Malakai Black. He returned to WWE in April 2025. Interestingly, AEW star and Extras Coordinator Shawn Dean publicly voiced his disapproval of the idea of Black possibly returning to AEW in a post on Threads. In response to a suggestion about Black’s return, Dean simply replied, “No.”

Additionally, AEW star Max Caster shared a meme on social media that read, “We don’t want him!” This post was later reshared by MJF. Many fans speculate that Caster’s comment was directed at Aleister Black, although this has not been confirmed.

Currently, Black and Vega are required to complete a 90-day notice period before they become unrestricted free agents. It remains uncertain whether Black intends to revive his Malakai Black persona in AEW.