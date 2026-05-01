Photo: New WWE SummerSlam Poster Revealed

WWE has officially announced that SummerSlam 2026 will take place on Saturday, August 1st, and Sunday, August 2nd, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Although the match card has not yet been finalized and the event is still four months away, excitement for SummerSlam is already building.

A new promotional poster has been released featuring several top wrestlers: World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, United States Champion Trick Williams, WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, “The Best In The World” CM Punk, WWE Intercontinental Champion Penta, Women’s Intercontinental Champion “The Man” Becky Lynch, “The Ruler” Oba Femi, Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, and “The Visionary” Seth Rollins.

You can check out the poster below.