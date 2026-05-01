Update On WWE WrestleMania 44 Host City Negotiations

The city of Nashville is reportedly making significant progress in its bid to host WrestleMania 44 in 2028, with multiple sources indicating that negotiations with WWE are well underway.

According to POST Wrestling, a representative from the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. confirmed that discussions are ongoing with WWE for a “future date,” signalling serious interest from both sides.

Additional details from WrestleVotes, via Fightful Select, suggest that talks may be nearing completion. A city official reportedly described the process as being “at the finish line,” with optimism growing that a formal announcement could be made in the near future.

Part of Nashville’s appeal lies in the upcoming opening of the new Nissan Stadium, scheduled for 2027 as the future home of the Tennessee Titans. The venue is expected to play a central role in the city’s WrestleMania plans.

Nashville has previously submitted a reported $3.5 million bid to host WrestleMania 44, although it remains unclear whether that figure has been adjusted as negotiations have progressed. WWE President Nick Khan had also teased a future WrestleMania announcement during an internal TKO town hall, stating, “Wait until you hear the announcement on where we’re going to be for WrestleMania in 2028.”

Despite the positive momentum, it is worth noting that other cities have previously believed they were close to securing WrestleMania hosting rights, only for plans to change.

There is also competition and scheduling to consider. New Orleans and Indianapolis are already linked to future WrestleMania events. WrestleMania 42 was originally scheduled for New Orleans before being moved to Las Vegas, while Indianapolis has an existing partnership with WWE that includes hosting WrestleMania, the Royal Rumble, and SummerSlam.

At this time, WWE has not officially confirmed the location for WrestleMania 44, but Nashville appears to be a leading candidate as negotiations continue.