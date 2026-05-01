Update On WWE SmackDown Runtime Changes

PWMania.com has previously reported that WWE Friday Night SmackDown will return to a two-hour format in the coming weeks.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, SmackDown is scheduled to resume its two-hour show on USA Network either in the last week of June or the first week of July. Meltzer also mentioned that the show is expected to return to a three-hour format at the start of 2027.

Meltzer explained that the agreement between WWE and USA Network stipulates that SmackDown will have a three-hour runtime from January until the end of June, and a two-hour runtime from July 1 to December 31. Notably, SmackDown switched to the three-hour format in January 2026 after a six-month two-hour run that began last July.

When Bryan Alvarez inquired whether this structure would continue in the coming years, Meltzer responded, “For the foreseeable future, yes. Probably for the next four years.”