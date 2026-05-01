Stephen A. Smith Linked To Potential WWE Role

Stephen A. Smith has been increasingly involved in ESPN’s WWE coverage in recent months, playing a significant role in the network’s lead-up to WrestleMania.

Last month, Smith mentioned that WWE President Nick Khan had discussed the possibility of him appearing as a manager. He admitted that he doesn’t consider himself as bold as Pat McAfee and isn’t looking to take any hits from the larger wrestlers.

According to Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select, sources at ESPN have expressed that they are “pleased and enthusiastic” about the potential for Smith to engage in the partnership, with an expected payoff from this involvement anticipated for the summer. The report also indicated that Smith maintains a good relationship with several officials in TKO.

However, it remains unclear what the exact nature of Smith’s involvement will be. He recently interacted with Danhausen and ended up being cursed by him, even though Smith stated he isn’t afraid of being “jinxed” by the WWE star.