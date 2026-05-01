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Sportsnet’s Emily Agard Joins WWE NXT Broadcast Team

By
James Hetfield
-
Emily Agard
Emily Agard

Sportsnet TV host Emily Agard recently announced on her Twitter (X) account that she has joined the WWE broadcast team as a reporter and announcer for NXT.

Agard wrote, “Dreams do come true! SO excited and beyond grateful to be joining the @WWE broadcast team. If you know me, you know this has been a huge goal of mine and an absolute dream. I love wrestling. Cannot wait to dive right in. Let’s get to work! @WWENXT 🎤💪”

There is currently no information on when Agard will make her NXT debut. She has recently attended several WWE events, including the April 7th episode of NXT and a RAW event at Madison Square Garden in late March.

Previously, Agard served as the social media ambassador for WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 in Canada.

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