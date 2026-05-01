Friday, May 1, 2026
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WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 4/28/2026

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE NXT
WWE NXT

WrestleNomics reported that last Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT on the CW drew an average of 541,000 viewers and posted a 0.07 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents an 8.46% decrease from the previous week’s average of 591,000 viewers, and a 30% decline from the prior week’s rating of 0.10 in the same demographic. Additionally, this rating is the lowest for the show since the episode on March 17th, which also had a rating of 0.07. The total audience for this episode was the lowest since March 10th, which also drew 541,000 viewers.

Currently, WWE NXT is averaging a rating of 0.086 in the key 18-49 demographic and 607,000 viewers in 2026, compared to 0.172 and 734,000 viewers during the same period in 2025.

The episode was headlined by Shiloh Hill, the winner of WWE LFG season two, competing against “Absolute” Ricky Saints in a singles match.

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