Backstage News On WWE Hiring Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Niece

Recently, PWMania.com reported that WWE has announced its latest class of rookie recruits for 2026. Among them is Zoe Hines, a former college softball player and the niece of U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE was “politically forced” to sign Hines. Meltzer noted that while Hines is a genuine athlete, her performance during the tryout wasn’t particularly impressive.

He emphasized that her hiring felt obligatory because of her connections, specifically citing Robert F. Kennedy and Linda McMahon’s roles in the cabinet. Meltzer also revealed that there had been concerns about her hiring, suggesting that they had been anticipated long before the announcement, possibly as far back as a year ago.

Hines participated in WWE tryouts during SummerSlam week last August. Notably, last month, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that Hines has officially signed a deal with WWE.