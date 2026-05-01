Backstage Update On AJ Lee’s Future With WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE veteran AJ Lee lost the Women’s Intercontinental Championship to Becky Lynch on the first night of WrestleMania 42. Since then, she has not appeared. This week, she shared a post on social media praising several talents she has worked with since returning to the company, including Lynch.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, a source in WWE indicated that the creative plans for Lee are currently “effectively done.” However, there is hope that she will participate in more programs and matches in the future, including appearances at major events like SummerSlam.

Lee signed a deal to return to WWE in September, marking her first appearance since retiring from the ring in 2015. Following her loss at WrestleMania 42, she expressed, “I never got to say goodbye last time, and I felt bad about that. So this is not goodbye. But I’ll be back soon. I hope.”

At this time, there is no information about when AJ Lee might next appear on WWE TV, but updates will be provided as they become available.