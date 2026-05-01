Update On Stephanie Vaquer’s WWE Injury Status

As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer was recently written off WWE programming following an attack by The Judgment Day that targeted her shoulder. During the show, Michael Cole announced that Vaquer sustained a second-degree AC shoulder sprain, indicating she could be sidelined for an extended period, and that the move was done to address a legitimate injury.

According to Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select, Vaquer is anticipated to be out “for the foreseeable future,” with no set timetable for her return. There has been internal speculation within WWE that she could be out for at least 6 weeks, but this remains unconfirmed.

The report also mentioned some optimism that Vaquer might return in time for WWE SummerSlam, scheduled for August 1st and 2nd at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. However, this is not guaranteed.

Vaquer lost the Women’s World Championship to Liv Morgan on night two of WrestleMania 42. Details regarding her injury are still not known at this time.