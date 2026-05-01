Bianca Belair Opens Up About Injury And Wanting A Baby

WWE star Bianca Belair shared a vlog on her YouTube channel, discussing various topics, including her finger injury.

Belair said, “So as everybody knows, at WrestleMania, I broke my finger. I broke my knuckle and I have joint damage, and I lost a portion of my joint which can’t be fixed. But you know, I originally thought it was gonna be a pretty straightforward recovery, they said 8 to 12 weeks. But it just started not really healing correctly. It still won’t bend to this day, that’s as much as it’ll do [demonstrates finger bending halfway]. And I can’t get in the ring.”

On deciding to have a child:

“It kind of just got to the point where I hit four months and, you know, I have always wanted to have a baby. I’m not getting any younger, and honestly this is what I want to do. And I feel like for so long I was kind of putting what I wanted to do and myself on the backburner. Me and my husband, we had a talk and I kind of just told him, ‘I’m ready just to do something for me, and I’ve sacrificed enough and I’m ready to have a baby.’”

You can check out Belair’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)