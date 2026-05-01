WWE Hall Of Famer Says WWE Did Not See Enough In Tyra Mae Steele

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including Tyra Mae Steele.

Ray said, “Tyra Mae Steele is a credit to the United States of America, a credit to women’s amateur wrestling, a gold medalist — my god, what an incredible accomplishment! Nothing but the highest of praise for Tyra Mae Steele and what she was able to do for our country, representing it well, and becoming a gold medalist … However, this is the world of professional wrestling, and I don’t think she quite was grasping it, or was moving forward the way she wanted to. … I didn’t see it in her, the other coaches didn’t see it in her.”

On why WWE let her go:

“They gave [Steele] the contract and since the end of season one until this weekend, they did not see enough of Tyra Mae Steele, or she did not impress enough to continue her career at WWE.”

On WWE pulling athletes out of their dedicated sports only to release them later:

“When they don’t make it in your world, you just cut and release them back into their real life, and now their real life might not be waiting for them anymore. I would love to see [WWE] maybe be a little bit more honest upfront about what can happen, if things can go wrong. They’re not letting them know the perils or the pitfalls that can happen once it’s all over.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)