Friday, May 1, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

Lexis King Reveals AJ Styles As Personal Coach

By
James Hetfield
-
AJ Styles
AJ Styles | WWE

WWE NXT star Lexis King recently took to his official Twitter (X) account to share some exciting news about his training. He revealed that he is being personally coached by WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles at the Performance Center. In his post, King mentioned that the Hall of Famer and former WWE Champion is now his one-on-one coach.

King wrote, “Not only am I the FASTEST MAN ALIVE, but now AJ Styles is my personal 1 on 1 coach at the PC! Hahaha y’all are COOKED!!! 👑👑👑👑👑”

King is currently with the BirthRight stable in NXT and won the WWE Speed Championship on last week’s episode of NXT TV. Meanwhile, Styles was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026 earlier this month.

After retiring from in-ring competition, Styles has transitioned into a producer role within WWE.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved