Lexis King Reveals AJ Styles As Personal Coach

WWE NXT star Lexis King recently took to his official Twitter (X) account to share some exciting news about his training. He revealed that he is being personally coached by WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles at the Performance Center. In his post, King mentioned that the Hall of Famer and former WWE Champion is now his one-on-one coach.

King wrote, “Not only am I the FASTEST MAN ALIVE, but now AJ Styles is my personal 1 on 1 coach at the PC! Hahaha y’all are COOKED!!! 👑👑👑👑👑”

King is currently with the BirthRight stable in NXT and won the WWE Speed Championship on last week’s episode of NXT TV. Meanwhile, Styles was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026 earlier this month.

After retiring from in-ring competition, Styles has transitioned into a producer role within WWE.