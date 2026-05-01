Nina Samuels Announces She Is Expecting Twins

Former WWE NXT UK star Nina Samuels recently announced on her Twitter (X) account that she is expecting twins.

Samuels wrote, “Surprise! #twinmagic 😊😊”

Samuels later added, “PS. Thumb injury is still very real but naturally idgaf about that right now 👍😊”

Samuels was part of WWE’s NXT UK brand from 2018 to 2022 until it was shut down. She has recently been competing in Revolution Pro Wrestling, Pro-Wrestling: EVE, Hustle, and PROGRESS. Her most recent match took place at Pro Wrestling EVE’s Wrestle Queendom VIII in March, where she challenged AEW star Willow Nightingale for the AEW TBS Championship. Nightingale emerged victorious, successfully defending her title.