Alexa Bliss Set To Appear On Braun Strowman’s TV Show

The following press release was sent out:

SEASON TWO OF EVERYTHING ON THE MENU WITH BRAUN STROWMAN PREMIERES FRIDAY, JUNE 5 ON USA NETWORK

This Season, Braun is Joined by Special Guests Including Bert Kreischer, Sal Vulcano, Tip “T.I.” Harris, Killer Mike, Mark Henry, and Alexa Bliss As He Eats His Way Across America in 12 New Cities

April 30, 2026 — USA Network is dishing out a second helping of culinary adventures as WWE icon Braun Strowman hits the road to devour 12 new cities, serving up a fresh round of can’t-miss restaurant stops and sharing the table with special guest stars. Season two of Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman premieres Friday, June 5 at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT following WWE SmackDown.

Following a breakout first season, Strowman will eat his way through 12 American culinary capitals, including Seattle, Detroit, Austin, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Boston, Miami, Atlanta, New York, Houston, Bristol, and Nashville.

He will also be joined by an all-star lineup of celebrity guests, athletes, and local legends, including comedians Bert Kreischer (Free Bert), Sal Vulcano (Impractical Jokers), Ron Funches (The Traitors), AJ Wilkerson and Paul Gilligan; musical artists including Grammy Award winners Tip “T.I.” Harris and Killer Mike, guitarist for the multi-platinum hard rock band Shinedown Zach Myers, and co-founder and singer for Saving Abel Jared Weeks; athletes including NFL Super Bowl champion Landon Dickerson, NASCAR Cup Series driver and Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 2x WNBA champion and USA Sports WNBA studio analyst Renee Montgomery, World Series champion Josh Reddick and Hall of Fame catcher Mike Piazza; WWE Legend Mark Henry and WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss; and Seattle Fire Department Chief Harold D. Scoggins.

Last season, Everything on the Menu ranked as the #1 show across all of cable entertainment in its time slot in the 18-49 demo and was one of cable television’s highest rated new entertainment shows of the year.

Adam Scherr, known worldwide as the WWE icon Braun Strowman, has conquered the ring as a WWE Universal Champion, Intercontinental Champion and a two-time Tag Team Champion. He was the crowned winner of the 2018 Money in the Bank, the Greatest Royal Rumble, and the 2019 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. He has built a massive social following with his larger-than-life image and authentic persona, amassing over one billion cumulative views across social platforms.

Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman is produced by WWE and Bright North Studios and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. Paul Levesque, Lee Fitting, Marc Pomarico and Ben Houser executive produce for WWE. Matthew J. Braley, Adam Scherr, Nick Antonicelli, Morgan Hertzan, Shawn Efran and Azadeh De Leon serve as executive producers for Bright North Studios.