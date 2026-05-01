Kevin Nash Calls WrestleMania 42 Weekend “Soulless,” Criticises TKO Era

Kevin Nash has shared a candid take on his experience during WrestleMania 42 weekend in Las Vegas, describing the atmosphere as lacking the energy and connection he once associated with the company.

Speaking on his podcast, Nash admitted he felt disconnected from the current product, noting that the overall experience left little impression on him.

“To me, the whole weekend… felt kind of soulless.”

While acknowledging that WWE has always been a business, Nash drew a contrast between the current TKO Group Holdings era and the previous leadership under Vince McMahon.

“I understand it’s a business… but once it left Vince’s hands… things changed.”

Nash pointed to what he described as a shift in how top talent are viewed and valued, particularly those who helped build WWE’s success during its peak years.

“If you had a relationship with Vince and you were a guy who pushed those numbers… that relationship was gold.”

He suggested that figures like Steve Austin and The Undertaker may not receive the same level of appreciation under the current structure.

“I don’t think they look at Steve and Taker the same way.”

Nash ultimately framed the shift as a disconnect between corporate leadership and the wrestling business itself.

“It’s almost like having a president with no experience in warfare… someone who just doesn’t quite get it.”

His comments add to a growing list of veteran perspectives on WWE’s evolution under TKO, particularly in how the company balances its corporate identity with its wrestling roots.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates.