WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Aleister Black Must Reinvent Himself

JBL has weighed in on the recent WWE release of Aleister Black, echoing sentiments from industry veterans that a character reinvention may be necessary for him to reach the top level of the business.

Speaking on Something To Wrestle, JBL said he agrees with previous assessments from Eric Bischoff and Jim Ross, both of whom have suggested that Black needs to evolve his presentation.

“I think Aleister is a main event guy… there’s an aura and charisma about him that draws you to him.”

Despite that belief, JBL acknowledged that Black’s previous runs have not fully connected at the highest level, regardless of whether that falls on creative direction or the performer himself.

“Whatever he’s done has not worked… maybe that’s the fault of creative, but those are the people in charge.”

JBL emphasised that if Black hopes to return to World Wrestling Entertainment, he will need to adapt to what decision-makers are looking for.

“You’ve got to figure out what you can do if you want to come back… that’s where the real money is.”

He also outlined a practical approach for Black during his time away from major promotions, encouraging experimentation on the independent scene.

“You’ve got to figure out something different… go to these independents and try a million different things.”

According to JBL, testing new ideas outside of television pressure could help Black discover what resonates before making a potential return.

“If it doesn’t work, it’s not on TV. It doesn’t matter… but you might find something that works.”

He concluded by reinforcing the need for change if Black wants to secure another run at the top.

“You want back to the dance, you’ve got to figure out something else to do.”

With Black now a free agent following the post-WrestleMania 42 roster cuts, attention will turn to his next move and whether he chooses to reinvent his character moving forward.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates.