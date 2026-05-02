Saturday, May 2, 2026
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Ricky Saints Names Former AEW Champion He Wants To See In WWE

By
Matt Boone
-
Ricky Saints
Ricky Saints | WWE

Ricky Saints was interviewed this week by SmarkTank Revolution.

The following are some of the highlights.

On his Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling finishers: “RKO, Roshambo, Tombstone, and I’m trying to think of the one I used to spam all the time. Man, it’s the Stone Cold Stunner. I used to spam that in No Mercy all the time. You couldn’t even get me to stop doing it.”

On his dream main event and co main event for a wrestling show: “Me versus Undertaker in the main event. You try to put me in co, but we’re working top down. In the co main event, all right, would be, I need a good match, huh? I need a good match. I’m gonna do a women’s match. Yeah, I’m gonna do a women’s match. I wanna see Jamie Hayter versus Giulia.”

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