Ricky Saints Names Former AEW Champion He Wants To See In WWE

Ricky Saints was interviewed this week by SmarkTank Revolution.

The following are some of the highlights.

On his Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling finishers: “RKO, Roshambo, Tombstone, and I’m trying to think of the one I used to spam all the time. Man, it’s the Stone Cold Stunner. I used to spam that in No Mercy all the time. You couldn’t even get me to stop doing it.”

On his dream main event and co main event for a wrestling show: “Me versus Undertaker in the main event. You try to put me in co, but we’re working top down. In the co main event, all right, would be, I need a good match, huh? I need a good match. I’m gonna do a women’s match. Yeah, I’m gonna do a women’s match. I wanna see Jamie Hayter versus Giulia.”