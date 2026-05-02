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Backstage News On Plans For Aaron Rourke’s Next Challenger

By
James Hetfield
-
Aaron Rourke
Aaron Rourke | WWE

In the recent episode of WWE EVOLVE on Wednesday, WWE EVOLVE Champion Aaron Rourke successfully defended his title in a triple threat match against Harlem Lewis and Braxton Cole.

According to sources cited by BodySlam+, a Fatal 4-Way Match is set to determine the new #1 contender for the WWE EVOLVE Championship. The report indicates that Brooks Jensen, Dorian Van Dux, Kam Hendrix, and Tristan Angels will compete against each other in this match for the opportunity to challenge Rourke.

Rourke won the EVOLVE Title on the March 18th episode by defeating Jackson Drake from The Vanity Project.

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