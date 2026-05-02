Update On Hulk Hogan–Themed Bar Across From Madison Square Garden

In June of last year, it was reported that a $7 million bar themed around WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan was under construction opposite Madison Square Garden in New York City. This news surfaced just a month before Hogan’s passing, and construction on the site has continued over the past year.

According to PWInsider.com, there were concerns about the bar’s future after the banner outside the building was removed. However, a recent Facebook video posted by the venue indicates that construction is nearing completion.

The report also clarifies that Hogan did not have a direct ownership stake in the bar; instead, he was licensing his name and likeness to the establishment, which is owned by Rich Rosen. Previous reports stated that the bar will span three floors and feature Hogan memorabilia, along with screens showcasing his greatest moments. Hogan’s Real American Beer is expected to be a regular offering at the bar, which is designed to resemble Madison Square Garden’s interior, complete with a JumboTron.

The video from the bar, which was originally named Slam but is now called Hulk Hogan’s Slam Sports Bar, includes the following caption:

“HULK HOGAN SLAM SPORTS BAR

We’re officially in the FINAL stage of construction… it’s getting real

Get ready for the ultimate game day experience—this is one you don’t want to miss.

Head to our ALL-NEW website and join the VIP mailing list to stay in the know.”