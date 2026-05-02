Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (5/8/2026)

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which will air on the USA Network.

The show is set to begin at 8 PM ET from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. It will also be available to international viewers on Netflix and will serve as the go-home show for WWE Backlash.

During the event, WWE Women’s United States Champion Tiffany Stratton will defend her title against Kiana James. Additionally, WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, along with Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss (collectively known as Charlexa), will compete against the team known as Fatal Influence, consisting of Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid, in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match.

“The Ring General” GUNTHER will also address his recent attack on Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, known as “The American Nightmare.” Furthermore, there will be a funeral for the Gingerbread Man.

Be sure to tune in every Friday night at 8 PM ET for live coverage of WWE SmackDown results.