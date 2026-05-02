Update On WWE Night Of Champions 2026 And SmackDown Taping Plans

WWE has confirmed that Night of Champions 2026 will take place on Saturday, June 27th, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as reported by PWMania.com. However, WWE President Nick Khan mentioned during an internal “town hall” call earlier this month that the company is “monitoring” the situation due to the ongoing conflict between the U.S. and Israel with Iran.

Khan stated that only the Night of Champions event will be held in Saudi Arabia, and that neither RAW nor SmackDown will take place there. In the past, WWE has hosted both RAW and SmackDown episodes alongside international premium live events (PLEs) when logistically feasible.

According to the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the plan is likely to tape the Friday Night SmackDown episode scheduled for June 26th in a back-to-back session with the previous week’s episode in Kansas City at the T-Mobile Arena. It is important to note that this plan is still “likely” and has not yet been confirmed.

There has been no announcement regarding the June 29th episode of RAW. WWE’s events page currently lists dates up to the June 22nd episode of RAW at The O2 in London, as well as Night of Champions in Riyadh, but does not provide any details for events following that until Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 18th at Madison Square Garden in New York City.