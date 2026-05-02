Report Reveals Additional WWE Performance Center Signings Not Yet Announced

PWMania.com previously reported that WWE has announced its latest class of Performance Center recruits. This class includes Alyssa Daniele, Garrett Beck, Nicholas Panicali, and Zoe Hines. Notably, Hines is the niece of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the current Secretary of Health and Human Services.

According to Fightful Select, additional recruits for the Performance Center have not yet been officially announced. This list reportedly includes Nikki Blackheart and Marie Malenko. There is currently no information on when WWE will make these announcements or whether there are any additional signings pending.

Blackheart is believed to have signed with WWE in mid-March after participating in a tryout held in February. She is expected to complete her independent wrestling commitments before joining the Performance Center. Malenko, the daughter of former WCW and WWE star Dean Malenko, was reportedly signed by the company on March 20th.