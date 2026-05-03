Report: WWE NXT Releases Linked To Talent Evaluation

WWE has made several roster cuts since WrestleMania 42, affecting not only talents from RAW and SmackDown but also several NXT performers. So far, the following NXT talents have been released from their contracts: Tyra Mae Steele, Andre Chase, Dante Chen, Tyson DuPont, Tyriek Igwe, Malik Blade, Luca Crusifino, Chris Island, Sirena Linton, Trill London, and Carlee Bright.

While main roster releases are typically attributed to annual budget cuts, this does not seem to be the case for NXT. According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, the releases in NXT are primarily due to the company’s dissatisfaction with the progress of certain talents within a specific timeframe.

Alvarez mentioned in a post to his subscribers on Twitter (X), “The NXT cuts are said to be more talent evaluation cuts rather than anything budgetary. This happens pretty frequently.”

Alvarez’s report aligns with information from BodySlam+, which reported similar insights late last month.

Additionally, last week, Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that more NXT wrestlers are expected to be released in the coming days.