Backstage News On WWE Post-WrestleMania Releases Revealed

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque was the primary decision-maker regarding which talents would remain with the company and which would be released after WrestleMania 42. WWE President Nick Khan also provided input during this process.

The report noted that senior executives Ed Koskey and Bruce Prichard were involved in at least the discussions, and others may have been consulted as well. However, the final decision largely rested with Triple H.

There was speculation suggesting that executives from TKO Group Holdings were responsible for directing the cuts.

The report further clarified that these cuts were part of WWE’s standard annual process that occurs after WrestleMania. Dave Meltzer indicated that most of the releases involved lower-paid talent, including performers in development who were not expected to advance further, as well as main roster talent who had run their course.

The talents that were released included The Wyatt Sicks, Aleister Black, Zelina Vega, Motor City Machine Guns, Kairi Sane, Santos Escobar, Zoey Stark, Apollo Crews, Alba Fyre, and Luca Crusifino, among others.