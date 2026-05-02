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WWE Considered Stephen A. Smith For Role Alongside Paul Heyman

By
James Hetfield
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Stephen Smith - Paul Heyman
Stephen Smith - Paul Heyman

Sports analyst Stephen A. Smith recently appeared on WWE star Logan Paul’s podcast, where he jokingly suggested that WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman’s position as the top manager might be jeopardized if he entered the WWE scene. Heyman has previously dismissed Smith, having notably criticized him on social media in 2022.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there have been behind-the-scenes discussions about incorporating Smith into WWE storylines, with a potential offer for him to take on a managerial role. However, Smith reportedly declined the offer. He is friends with WWE President Nick Khan, and the relationship between ESPN and TKO is important. Meltzer also pointed out that Smith is a longtime fan of Heyman, who has recently appeared on Smith’s show, and Smith frequently mentions Heyman.

Meltzer added that while Smith may not be interested in taking physical bumps from wrestlers, Heyman is of his size. Both men use their words as weapons, suggesting a promo battle between them could take place in the near future. Logan Paul’s podcast appearances could set the stage for this rivalry.

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