WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Event Announced At Mall Of America For May 2

The Minneapolis complex has announced that the WWE SummerSlam Countdown Kickoff event will take place today, May 2nd, at the Huntington Bank Rotunda in the Mall of America.

WWE stars LA Knight and Maxxine Dupri are confirmed to appear at the event. Dana Wessel from 93X will be hosting the event, which will also feature a contest for tickets to the 2026 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event (PLE).

The announcement reads, “Get ready, Minnesota — the countdown to SummerSlam starts here.

Join us this Saturday at the Huntington® Bank Rotunda at Mall of America® as WWE kicks off the road to SummerSlam 2026 at U.S. Bank Stadium this August.

Experience the energy of WWE live with appearances from LA Knight — YEAH — and Maxxine Dupri, hosted by Dana Wessel from 93X.

This high-energy fan event will feature:

Live Superstar appearances

Giveaways and prizes

A chance to win tickets to SummerSlam

Whether you’re a lifelong member of the WWE Universe or just looking for an unforgettable Saturday, this is your chance to be part of the excitement as Minnesota gears up for the biggest event of the summer.

Event Details:

Huntington® Bank Rotunda

Saturday

1 p.m.

The road to SummerSlam starts now.”

WWE SummerSlam 2026 will take place on Saturday, August 1, and Sunday, August 2, at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The event will air live on ESPN Unlimited in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.