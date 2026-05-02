Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced the updated lineup for next week’s live episode of Monday Night RAW, which will take place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

The event will begin at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns and “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu will sign the contract for their World Heavyweight Title Match at WWE Backlash.

Additionally, “The Ruler” Oba Femi will face an opponent yet to be determined in an open challenge, and Sol Ruca will sign her RAW contract.

Join us every Monday night at 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT for complete live coverage of WWE RAW results.