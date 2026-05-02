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AJ Styles Says Dream Match With Kenny Omega “Is Never Going To Happen”

By
James Hetfield
-
AJ Styles
AJ Styles | WWE

WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles recently discussed various topics on an episode of his Phenomenally Retro podcast, including a potential dream match with AEW star Kenny Omega.

Styles said, “I would have liked to have had a match with him anywhere, but it didn’t happen. I got too old and we went different places. It is what it is, it just wasn’t meant to be. It’s never going to happen. Just throwing that out there, it’s never going to happen. Never going to happen.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)

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