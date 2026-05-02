Luchadors Who Accompanied Dominik Mysterio At WrestleMania 42 Revealed

As PWMania.com previously reported, several independent luchadors, along with talent from Pro Wrestling Revolution, accompanied AAA Mega Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio to the ring for his match against “The Demon” Finn Bálor at WWE WrestleMania 42.

A report from Lucha Central identified these luchadors as Spider Fly, Noisy Boy, Rayo Star, Anubis, Principe Leon, Sonico, Gravity, Fatal, Enigma, Enigma Jr., Skalubur, Kamikazee, Calibus, Yaskue, Viento, Ultra Aero, Diablo Azteca, Espantapájaros, and Kid Lynx.

Additionally, Fightful Select reported that Gino Rivera, Jake Redondo, Adrian Quest, and Chris Nasty were also part of the entrance. It was noted that Jeremy Borash was responsible for bringing in the luchadors and collaborating with Kevin Kleinrock on the entrance.

Sources indicated that the luchadores were personally selected, and their masks and gear had to receive approval during rehearsals and on the day of the show.

Mysterio faced Bálor on night one of WrestleMania 42, where Bálor emerged victorious in the match.